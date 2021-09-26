Angela Merkel will hand over to her successor after the election. Photo: Reuters Angela Merkel will hand over to her successor after the election. Photo: Reuters
Germany election: Beijing watching results as voters prepare to say farewell to Merkel

  • Two parties pushing for a tougher stance on China — the Greens and FDP — may well end up as kingmakers in the next coalition
  • However the two main contenders, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz, may want to continue the chancellor’s current engagement policy

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 9:03pm, 26 Sep, 2021

