23 Chinese metal workers taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after sudden power outage

  • Power cuts across northeastern China added pressure to the region’s basic infrastructure and put livelihoods at risk
  • Jilin city water supplier announced – and then deleted – statement that water outages would be ‘normal occurrences’ until March

Updated: 2:18pm, 27 Sep, 2021

