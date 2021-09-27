Interrupted power supply to a Liaoning metalwork factory shut down the exhaust system of its two blast furnaces, causing 23 people to suffer from carbon monoxide poisoning. EPA/MARK
23 Chinese metal workers taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after sudden power outage
- Power cuts across northeastern China added pressure to the region’s basic infrastructure and put livelihoods at risk
- Jilin city water supplier announced – and then deleted – statement that water outages would be ‘normal occurrences’ until March
