A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP
A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Communist Party mouthpiece touts ‘influence’ of China’s governance model

  • People’s Daily says other nations are looking to the country to learn from its success, calling its rise ‘unstoppable’ and decline of the West ‘irreversible’
  • Commentary gives glimpse of what will be in a resolution expected to be adopted at a major meeting in November, according to observers

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:08pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP
A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE