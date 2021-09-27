A People’s Daily commentary claims the world “has begun to look at China differently”. Photo: AFP
Communist Party mouthpiece touts ‘influence’ of China’s governance model
- People’s Daily says other nations are looking to the country to learn from its success, calling its rise ‘unstoppable’ and decline of the West ‘irreversible’
- Commentary gives glimpse of what will be in a resolution expected to be adopted at a major meeting in November, according to observers
