Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on Tuesday in Beijing at a conference on talent-related work. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on Tuesday in Beijing at a conference on talent-related work. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on Tuesday in Beijing at a conference on talent-related work. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping stresses need for China to expand its talent pool, attract science and tech professionals

  • Officials at all levels must join in the efforts, which are key to China’s technological self-reliance and national rejuvenation, president says
  • ‘Our goal is: investment in research and development must increase substantially by 2025’

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 8:07am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on Tuesday in Beijing at a conference on talent-related work. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on Tuesday in Beijing at a conference on talent-related work. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on Tuesday in Beijing at a conference on talent-related work. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE