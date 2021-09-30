Xi Jinping inspects the wreaths laid at the Martyr’s Memorial in Tiananmen Square. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese President Xi Jinping leads tributes to fallen heroes of revolution in Tiananmen Square ceremony
- Xi and other members of the leadership attend the Martyr’s Day ceremony in the heart of Beijing one day before the country celebrates National Day
- The memorial to those who died in the revolutionary struggle is part of a wider drive to focus on the Communist Party’s history and promote patriotism
