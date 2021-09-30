Sun Lijun, China’s former vice-minister of public security, will face court on corruption charges. Photo: Handout
‘Decadent’ former Chinese police chief Sun Lijun to face trial for corruption
- Sun expelled from the Communist Party, accused of having no morals and ‘forming gangs and factions’
- Former vice-minister of police did not cooperate with investigators, according to state media
Topic | China’s Communist Party
