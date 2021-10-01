Alken Tuniaz has been appointed acting chairman of the Xinjiang region. Photo: Simon Song Alken Tuniaz has been appointed acting chairman of the Xinjiang region. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing names Uygur Alken Tuniaz acting chairman of Xinjiang amid provincial reshuffle

  • Tuniaz was deputy to previous chairman Shohrat Zakir and is now the only Uygur member of the Communist Party Committee in Xinjiang
  • Nuclear power expert Li Ganjie, as new party chief of Shandong, is the youngest provincial party secretary in China at the age of 56

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 5:21pm, 1 Oct, 2021

