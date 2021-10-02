Image of ÒThe Battle at Lake ChangjinÓ. HANDOUT PHOTO Image of ÒThe Battle at Lake ChangjinÓ. HANDOUT PHOTO
China /  Politics

Korean war epic leads the way as patriotic themes set tone for Chinese movie releases over the National Day holiday

  • Battle at Lake Changjin, featuring Wolf Warrior star Wu Jing and teen idol Jackson Yee, is tipped to dominate the box office during the week-long holiday
  • The account of a battle with US forces is one of three films celebrating the Communist Party centenary released this week, the peak season for Chinese cinema

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Oct, 2021

