Lawyer Zhou Xiaoyun: Although the Panshan procuratorate disallowed formal arrest under the “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” charge, it accused him of interfering with litigation, privately procuring extra fees from Teng Ruohan and tax evasion. Photo: Weibo Lawyer Zhou Xiaoyun: Although the Panshan procuratorate disallowed formal arrest under the “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” charge, it accused him of interfering with litigation, privately procuring extra fees from Teng Ruohan and tax evasion. Photo: Weibo
China / Politics

Chinese prosecutors deny request to formally arrest trio, including lawyers, on ‘picking quarrels’ charge

  • Lawyers Nie Min and Zhou Xiaoyun and their client’s son, Teng Ruohan, are free after being accused of spreading misinformation online
  • In August, Zhou posted a video apparently showing a Panjin prosecutor admitting to procedural errors but it was not among allegations against the men

Topic | Human rights in China
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 8:01pm, 1 Oct, 2021

