Yin Jiaxu is accused of receiving “huge sums” of money and gifts, as well as using his official capacity to benefit others. Photo: SCMP
Corruption in China: ex-boss of PLA weapons giant to face trial over bribes and favours
- Yin Jiaxu was until 2018 head of Norinco, a state-held supplier of weapons and equipment to all branches of the Chinese military and armed police force
- The 65-year-old is the second high-profile defence manager to face corruption charges this year
Topic | China leadership
