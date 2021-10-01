Yin Jiaxu is accused of receiving “huge sums” of money and gifts, as well as using his official capacity to benefit others. Photo: SCMP Yin Jiaxu is accused of receiving “huge sums” of money and gifts, as well as using his official capacity to benefit others. Photo: SCMP
Corruption in China: ex-boss of PLA weapons giant to face trial over bribes and favours

  • Yin Jiaxu was until 2018 head of Norinco, a state-held supplier of weapons and equipment to all branches of the Chinese military and armed police force
  • The 65-year-old is the second high-profile defence manager to face corruption charges this year

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Oct, 2021

