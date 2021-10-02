Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa
Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s new Kuomintang leader Eric Chu has one year to prove himself, say analysts

  • The 60-year-old former vice-premier and mayor beat his top opponent Chang Ya-chung last Saturday
  • Chu will need to canvass support for four referendums, including a vote on whether Taiwan should allow the import of ractopamine-laden US pork

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa
Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE