Eric Chu Li-luan speaks to the media after winning the chairmanship election of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party on September 25. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via dpa
Taiwan’s new Kuomintang leader Eric Chu has one year to prove himself, say analysts
- The 60-year-old former vice-premier and mayor beat his top opponent Chang Ya-chung last Saturday
- Chu will need to canvass support for four referendums, including a vote on whether Taiwan should allow the import of ractopamine-laden US pork
