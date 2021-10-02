Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song
China’s ex-justice minister held for probe into ‘serious violations’ of Communist Party discipline
- Fu Zhenghua rose to fame in helping to investigate former security chief Zhou Yongkang who is currently serving a life term for corruption and abuse of power
- The 66-year-old was removed from his post in the ministry early last year, indicating his retirement, and given a central consultative role
