Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song
Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

China’s ex-justice minister held for probe into ‘serious violations’ of Communist Party discipline

  • Fu Zhenghua rose to fame in helping to investigate former security chief Zhou Yongkang who is currently serving a life term for corruption and abuse of power
  • The 66-year-old was removed from his post in the ministry early last year, indicating his retirement, and given a central consultative role

Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 1:32pm, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song
Fu Zhenghua, appointed justice minister in 2018, was removed from the post early this year. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE