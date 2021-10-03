A Chinese PLA KJ-500 aircraft enters Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on October 2. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE A Chinese PLA KJ-500 aircraft enters Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on October 2. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Chinese PLA warplanes carry out record Taiwan air zone flyovers two days in a row

  • Huge show of might on successive days seen as a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen ahead of October 10, the 110th anniversary of the ‘Republic of China’
  • As cross-strait tensions make it a dangerous flashpoint, US deputy defence secretary says Washington is closely monitoring the situation

Topic |   China's military
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 1:52pm, 3 Oct, 2021

