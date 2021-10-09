A man photographs Taiwanese flags put up in Taipei ahead of the October 10 celebrations, but the island’s government is less keen on the flag. Photo: Reuters A man photographs Taiwanese flags put up in Taipei ahead of the October 10 celebrations, but the island’s government is less keen on the flag. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
Taiwan prepares to celebrate the Republic of China’s foundation – but does that mean anything to young islanders?

  • The ‘Double Tenth’ holiday marks the start of the republican era, but the current government is keen to distance Taiwan from mainland China
  • Increasing numbers of young islanders see themselves as Taiwanese rather than Chinese and some say the history has nothing to do with them

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 1:00pm, 9 Oct, 2021

