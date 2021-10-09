Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution. Photo: Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping says peaceful reunification with Taiwan is in country’s best interests

  • In speech marking 110th anniversary of the revolution that established the first Chinese republic, Xi urges Taiwan to ‘stand on the right side of history’
  • President says the ‘complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled’ and warns that those who oppose this are doomed

William Zheng
Updated: 12:19pm, 9 Oct, 2021

