Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping says peaceful reunification with Taiwan is in country’s best interests
- In speech marking 110th anniversary of the revolution that established the first Chinese republic, Xi urges Taiwan to ‘stand on the right side of history’
- President says the ‘complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled’ and warns that those who oppose this are doomed
Topic | Taiwan
