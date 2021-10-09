A portrait of Sun Yat-sen in Tiananmen Square. The Communist Party has laid claim to his legacy. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
What was the revolution that led to the first Chinese republic? And how does the Communist Party view it today?
- The Xinhai Revolution started 110 years ago and saw the end of the Qing dynasty and the birth of a new China
- Reformers grew impatient at the pace of change after years of internal uprisings and defeats at the hands of foreign powers
