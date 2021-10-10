Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen applauds during the celebrations in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says island must ‘resist annexation’ a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for reunification
- Tsai says island and mainland should not be ‘subordinate to each other’ in speech to mark foundation of first Chinese republic
- Taiwanese leader says wants to improve cross-strait relations, but warns the Taiwanese people will not ‘bow to pressure’
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen applauds during the celebrations in Taipei. Photo: Reuters