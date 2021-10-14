The National Health Commission has issued several documents urging doctors to clean up the health care industry by resisting kickbacks and bribes, and keep tabs on staff in key posts. Photo: EPA-EFE/STR
China’s anti-corruption watchdog finds public hospitals vulnerable to graft and bribery
- Guangxi discipline inspection and supervision commission investigated over 4,000 cases in the medical and health care system in 2016-20
- More transparent supply pricing and bidding processes would help track corruption, says integrity researcher
