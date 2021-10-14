Chinese President Xi Jinping insisted China was a democracy and said political systems should not all be judged by the same standard. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping insisted China was a democracy and said political systems should not all be judged by the same standard. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says China’s ‘democratic’ political system is a ‘great creation’ the holds key to international success

  • Chinese President tells party meeting that systems can be judged on whether they allow an orderly transfer of power and people can express their interests
  • Speech is seen as latest attempt to defend the Communist Party’s system amid growing pressure from the US over rights and values

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:15pm, 14 Oct, 2021

