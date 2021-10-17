Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during Double Tenth celebrations on October 10. With tensions between Taipei and Beijing high, observers suggest the mainland is looking at using legislation to punish “Taiwan separatists”. Photo: AP Photo Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during Double Tenth celebrations on October 10. With tensions between Taipei and Beijing high, observers suggest the mainland is looking at using legislation to punish “Taiwan separatists”. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during Double Tenth celebrations on October 10. With tensions between Taipei and Beijing high, observers suggest the mainland is looking at using legislation to punish “Taiwan separatists”. Photo: AP Photo
Will Beijing sharpen its laws to punish ‘Taiwan separatists’?

  • Beijing started drafting a blacklist last year, saying it is aimed at a small number of secession diehards and their financial supporters
  • The national security legislation in Hong Kong ‘inspired’ mainland academics considering an enforcement mechanism related to Taiwan, says expert

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Oct, 2021

