Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during Double Tenth celebrations on October 10. With tensions between Taipei and Beijing high, observers suggest the mainland is looking at using legislation to punish “Taiwan separatists”. Photo: AP Photo
Will Beijing sharpen its laws to punish ‘Taiwan separatists’?
- Beijing started drafting a blacklist last year, saying it is aimed at a small number of secession diehards and their financial supporters
- The national security legislation in Hong Kong ‘inspired’ mainland academics considering an enforcement mechanism related to Taiwan, says expert
