Military tanks pass in front of the Presidential Office during the National Day celebration in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
In Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen’s cross-strait take plays well
- Her National Day remarks could boost the chances of her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party retaining power after she steps down in 2024, analysts say
- Beijing accuses her of reviving DPP’s ‘two-state theory’, which it called an ‘evil intention of splitting the country’
