Anming Hu arrives in court in Knoxville on June 7, 2021. He was acquitted in September. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
Professor was cleared of hiding ties to China: US university wants him back

  • Anming Hu was arrested in February 2020 under a Trump administration crackdown against academics suspected of concealing ties to Chinese institutions
  • The University of Tennessee has offered Hu a tenured engineering professor job, local media reported

Updated: 11:45am, 17 Oct, 2021

