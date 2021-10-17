Athletes celebrate next to the Olympic cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 8. Photo: AFP
Olympic flame for Beijing 2022 Winter Games to be lit in empty stadium as coronavirus lingers
- The Greek Olympic committee cited Covid-19 constraints for the restricted ceremony, in a repeat of the lead-up to the Tokyo Games
- The torch relay around Greece, which had to be abandoned last year because of huge crowds, has also been cancelled
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Athletes celebrate next to the Olympic cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 8. Photo: AFP