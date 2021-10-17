The CIA is setting up a new unit dedicated to China. Photo: AFP
Chinese military newspaper calls for ‘people’s war’ to counter US spies after CIA sets up new China unit
- The call by PLA Daily follows reports that the US intelligence service is looking to recruit Chinese speaking operatives
- Post on social media says ‘no cunning fox can defeat a good hunter’ and says the military is relying on the people to look out for spies
Topic | US-China relations
