The CIA is setting up a new unit dedicated to China. Photo: AFP The CIA is setting up a new unit dedicated to China. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Chinese military newspaper calls for ‘people’s war’ to counter US spies after CIA sets up new China unit

  • The call by PLA Daily follows reports that the US intelligence service is looking to recruit Chinese speaking operatives
  • Post on social media says ‘no cunning fox can defeat a good hunter’ and says the military is relying on the people to look out for spies

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 7:17pm, 17 Oct, 2021

