All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China update: our reporter’s round-up of the biggest news from the past 7 days
- Reinforced airbases near Taiwan, LinkedIn to leave the country and a robust defence of China’s system by Xi Jinping
- This instalment also features the latest on the Chinese astronauts and a look ahead to this week’s key economic data
Topic | China leadership
