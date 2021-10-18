All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China update: our reporter’s round-up of the biggest news from the past 7 days

  • Reinforced airbases near Taiwan, LinkedIn to leave the country and a robust defence of China’s system by Xi Jinping
  • This instalment also features the latest on the Chinese astronauts and a look ahead to this week’s key economic data

Topic |   China leadership
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:26pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
All eyes will be on China’s latest economic data, released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE