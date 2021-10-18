China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP
China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Communist Party’s picks to join Xinjiang leadership point to focus on security

  • ‘Rising star’ trained in information management and Uygur with experience of community-level surveillance are among appointees
  • Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has prompted Beijing to place even more onus on guarding against potential terror threats

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:53pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP
China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE