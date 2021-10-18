China says its policies in Xinjiang – allegedly including mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities in camps – are to prevent extremism. Photo: AFP
Communist Party’s picks to join Xinjiang leadership point to focus on security
- ‘Rising star’ trained in information management and Uygur with experience of community-level surveillance are among appointees
- Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has prompted Beijing to place even more onus on guarding against potential terror threats
Topic | China’s Communist Party
