China’s top leaders set date for key meeting next month

  • Communist Party elite expected to adopt a resolution on ‘major achievements and historical experience’ over the past 100 years
  • Observers say it will become an important political document that could chart the ruling party’s direction for the next few decades

William Zheng
Updated: 5:30am, 19 Oct, 2021

