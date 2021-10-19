China’s pick to take over as party secretary in Tibet Wang Junzheng is the country’s highest-ranking official to appear on multiple sanctions lists in response to claimed human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: Handout China’s pick to take over as party secretary in Tibet Wang Junzheng is the country’s highest-ranking official to appear on multiple sanctions lists in response to claimed human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: Handout
China promotes its most sanctioned official to Tibetan party chief

  • Wang Junzheng made his name as head of security in Xinjiang and in March was listed on multiple Western sanctions lists
  • He will take over as party secretary in Tibet, replacing Wu Yingjie who is retiring

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 19 Oct, 2021

