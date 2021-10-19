Li Boyi had her first shot on August 10 and fell seriously ill two days later. She died in hospital on August 28. Photo: AFP Li Boyi had her first shot on August 10 and fell seriously ill two days later. She died in hospital on August 28. Photo: AFP
Mother detained in China after pleas to probe death of vaccinated daughter

  • Jiang Yanhong’s 12-year-old child fell ill two days after getting her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine
  • Jiang was taken into custody after trying to petition authorities in Beijing for an explanation, friends say

Guo Rui
Updated: 10:05pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Li Boyi had her first shot on August 10 and fell seriously ill two days later. She died in hospital on August 28. Photo: AFP
