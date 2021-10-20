The Olympic cauldron in Beijing is lit by Cai Qi, the Communist Party secretary of Beijing, after the flame’s arrival on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Olympic cauldron lit in Beijing as protesters face court in Athens
- Beijing receives the Olympic flame for 2022 Winter Games as it arrives on flight from Greece
- Activists who were held after disrupting the torch lighting ceremony in Athens are expected in court
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
