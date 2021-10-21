A suspected gas explosion has damaged multiple buildings and cars in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province in northeastern China. Photo: Handout A suspected gas explosion has damaged multiple buildings and cars in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province in northeastern China. Photo: Handout
developing | Death toll rises to 3 in China building explosion

  • Gas leak suspected to be behind the blast in Shenyang, provincial capital of Liaoning
  • Fire and rescue crews are on the scene as video released online shows smoke gushing from a building

Jack Lau
Updated: 12:19pm, 21 Oct, 2021

A suspected gas explosion has damaged multiple buildings and cars in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province in northeastern China. Photo: Handout
