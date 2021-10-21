A suspected gas explosion has damaged multiple buildings and cars in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province in northeastern China. Photo: Handout
developing | Death toll rises to 3 in China building explosion
- Gas leak suspected to be behind the blast in Shenyang, provincial capital of Liaoning
- Fire and rescue crews are on the scene as video released online shows smoke gushing from a building
Topic | Safety in China
