Tibetan antelopes at the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai province. Photo: Xinhua
After Xi unveils China’s first 5 national parks, goals set for nationwide network
- Regions across the country will be encouraged to establish national parks, says head of China’s research institute for such protected areas
- First in line would be the Tibetan Plateau, the Yellow River and Yangtze River basins, and the country’s vast sea area
