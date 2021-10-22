An abandoned dog whose owner was hospitalised in the blast refused to leave to the scene despite the cold weather. Photo: Luna Sun An abandoned dog whose owner was hospitalised in the blast refused to leave to the scene despite the cold weather. Photo: Luna Sun
An abandoned dog whose owner was hospitalised in the blast refused to leave to the scene despite the cold weather. Photo: Luna Sun
Chinese city blast: residents forced to leave homes and abandon pets as clean-up work starts

  • At least four people were killed in the explosion caused by a gas leak in Shenyang, which left a number of homes uninhabitable
  • People were evacuated in a hurry and have been banned from returning home, even to collect clothing, medication or their pets

Amber Wang in Shenyangand Luna Sun in Shenyang

Updated: 7:53pm, 22 Oct, 2021

