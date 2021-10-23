The Chinese legal sector has faced ever-tighter controls. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese lawyers banned from discussing cases in public in latest move to tighten control over legal sector
- New guidelines from the official professional association say some lawyers have been ‘hyping up cases’ and trying to influence public opinion
- Practising and former lawyers warn that the measures will prevent them from representing their clients properly and curb their freedom of speech
Topic | Law
The Chinese legal sector has faced ever-tighter controls. Photo: Shutterstock