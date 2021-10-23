Beijing has introduced a series of measures designed to reduce the pressures on children. Photo: Shutterstock
China passes new law ordering parents to do more to lift ‘twin pressures’ of homework and private tuition
- Legislation, which also reinforces curbs on the amount of time children can spend playing video games, follows a recent crackdown on the tutoring industry
- Previous meetings of the country’s top legislative body indicate that the law will encourage families to promote children’s moral and intellectual development
Topic | China education
Beijing has introduced a series of measures designed to reduce the pressures on children. Photo: Shutterstock