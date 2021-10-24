Beijing’s confidence in its political model is growing. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party No 3 hails superiority of ‘Chinese democracy’ and warns against Western influences
- Comments by Li Zhanshu, head of the country’s top legislative body, are seen as a sign of Beijing’s growing confidence in its political model
- It is the first time a senior party leader has called for members to ‘tell the story of China’s democracy’ and signals a rhetorical shift
