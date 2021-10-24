The US relationship with Taiwan has become closer in recent years. Photo: Reuters The US relationship with Taiwan has become closer in recent years. Photo: Reuters
US and Taiwanese officials meet to discuss ‘meaningful’ UN role for island

  • The State Department says the meeting looked at ways to allow Taipei to take part in international talks on issues such as climate change and public health
  • Talks come days before Xi Jinping will address the UN to mark the 50th anniversary of Beijing taking its UN seat

Wendy WuGuo Rui
Wendy Wu in Beijingand Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:33pm, 24 Oct, 2021

