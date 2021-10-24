The US relationship with Taiwan has become closer in recent years. Photo: Reuters
US and Taiwanese officials meet to discuss ‘meaningful’ UN role for island
- The State Department says the meeting looked at ways to allow Taipei to take part in international talks on issues such as climate change and public health
- Talks come days before Xi Jinping will address the UN to mark the 50th anniversary of Beijing taking its UN seat
Topic | US-China relations
