Thousands of runners usually take part in China’s annual Beijing marathon which has been cancelled this year because of Covid-19 concerns. Photo: AP
China’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak prompts postponement of Beijing marathon
- Organisers hope the delay to the October 31 event will help to prevent the disease spreading ahead of Winter Olympics
- Announcement followed last-minute cancellation of a similar race in Wuhan which was expected to take place on Sunday
Topic | Coronavirus China
