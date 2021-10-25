A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo
China update: our reporter’s round-up of the biggest news from the past 7 days
- Communist Party sets date of meeting that could unveil a historic resolution, while forest protection is upped and property tax moves closer
- There is another fatal gas explosion and Beijing is accused of testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile
