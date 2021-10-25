A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo
A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

China update: our reporter’s round-up of the biggest news from the past 7 days

  • Communist Party sets date of meeting that could unveil a historic resolution, while forest protection is upped and property tax moves closer
  • There is another fatal gas explosion and Beijing is accused of testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:52pm, 25 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo
A gas explosion in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed five. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE