China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate will formally arrest former Norinco chairman Yin Jiaxu “on suspicion of accepting bribes and making illegal gains for relatives and friends in accordance with the law”. Photo: Weibo
Former head of Chinese weapons giant to face corruption charges after formal arrest approved
- State prosecutor intends to arrest ex-Norinco chairman and party secretary Yin Jiaxu, accusing him of accepting ‘huge sums’ of money and gifts
- Yin is the second Norinco senior executive to fall from grace in Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive with similar bribery accusations made against Hu Wenming
