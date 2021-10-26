Staff in protective suits secure a residential neighbourhood and deliver necessities after new coronavirus cases were recorded in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing bolts doors to Covid-19 as Communist Party meeting and Olympics loom
- Latest outbreak prompts tight measures in three districts and those arriving in the capital from at-risk counties are refused entry
- Linked to a Shanghai couple’s road trip, the outbreak has reached 11 provinces and caused postponement of Beijing marathon
Topic | Coronavirus China
Staff in protective suits secure a residential neighbourhood and deliver necessities after new coronavirus cases were recorded in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE