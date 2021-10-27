A roadside banner in Xinjiang, western China, calling for stability and development of the region. Photo: Kyodo
Terror expert is new Urumqi party chief in China’s Xinjiang region
- The former soldier came to Beijing’s attention when he captured 30 terrorists and was reportedly on an ETIM wanted list
- Yang Fasen is one of a number of appointments to the Xinjiang Standing Committee at its regional party congress
Topic | Xinjiang
A roadside banner in Xinjiang, western China, calling for stability and development of the region. Photo: Kyodo