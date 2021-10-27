A roadside banner in Xinjiang, western China, calling for stability and development of the region. Photo: Kyodo A roadside banner in Xinjiang, western China, calling for stability and development of the region. Photo: Kyodo
Xinjiang
Terror expert is new Urumqi party chief in China’s Xinjiang region

  • The former soldier came to Beijing’s attention when he captured 30 terrorists and was reportedly on an ETIM wanted list
  • Yang Fasen is one of a number of appointments to the Xinjiang Standing Committee at its regional party congress

William Zheng
Updated: 6:00am, 27 Oct, 2021

