The installed capacity of coal-fired power plants in China is to be strictly controlled, according to a policy document. Photo: Reuters
China issues plan for path to peak emissions and carbon neutral goal
- Share of non-fossil fuels in energy consumption to reach 25 per cent by 2030, with targeted drop of 65 per cent in carbon intensity from 2005 level
- Framework restates country’s goals for 2025 and 2030 and comes just ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
