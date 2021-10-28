Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse, Shan state in July as the Chinese city of Ruili across the border imposed a lockdown. Photo: AFP
Ruili, China’s gateway to Myanmar, hit by dual hardships of coronavirus and conflict across border
- Evacuation planned for 2,000 residents in Wanding town after resident injured and houses damaged by stray bullets from Myanmar
- But Ruili official says city won’t relax strict containment measures as pandemic prevention and control situation is still ‘severe and complex’
