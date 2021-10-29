Chiu Tai-san, head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, said Beijing was “trapped in a contradiction of peace and war”. Photo: CNA Chiu Tai-san, head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, said Beijing was “trapped in a contradiction of peace and war”. Photo: CNA
Taiwan talks up cross-strait exchanges, urges Beijing to ‘renounce hostility’

  • Easing of Covid-19 restrictions planned, says island’s top official for cross-strait relations, asking mainland to embrace peace to ease tensions
  • He says Beijing’s ‘political and military intimidation has never led to solutions’ – but Beijing’s Taiwan office calls Taipei’s stance a deception

Cat Wang
Updated: 7:09pm, 29 Oct, 2021

