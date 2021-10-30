Heavy rain caused devastating flooding in Henan province, including the provincial capital Zhengzhou. Photo: AFP Heavy rain caused devastating flooding in Henan province, including the provincial capital Zhengzhou. Photo: AFP
Chinese city boss removed from provincial role after summer’s devastating floods

  • Xu Liyi, Zhengzhou’s party chief, as been removed from the top decision-making body in Henan province
  • The change has not been officially linked to the floods, which killed at least 292 people in the city and prompted an investigation into the disaster response

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:51pm, 30 Oct, 2021

