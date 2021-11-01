Observers have expressed disappointment at China’s emissions reduction commitment ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Photo: AFP
China update: G20, Covid-19 and rising cross-strait tensions among our reporter’s picks for top headlines last week
- US troops confirmed on Taiwan and all eyes on COP26 at Glasgow after G20 leaders fail to make any real climate commitment
- Washington and Beijing continue their squabble over Covid-19 origins and heads start to roll over the summer’s devastating floods
Topic | G20
Observers have expressed disappointment at China’s emissions reduction commitment ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Photo: AFP