Supermarket shoppers are pictured in Beijing on November 2. China’s Ministry of Commerce told families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergency after Covid-19 outbreaks and unusually heavy rain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing quells rumours of looming Taiwan war stoked by fake PLA texts and misunderstood stockpile memo
- Rumour mill started after the Ministry of Commerce urged families to stockpile essentials but state media says the public read too much into the statement
- Chinese poem Elon Musk quoted on Twitter this week is same poem recited in 2000 by Jiang Zemin in reference to Taiwan
