Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to address concerns about trade practices as country seeks to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

  • Xi tells fourth China International Import Expo that Beijing is willing to discuss issues such as the digital economy, subsidies and state-owned companies
  • Concerns about these issues could scupper its bid to join the trade bloc, but one government adviser suggested there was room for manoeuvre

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Amanda LeeOrange Wang
Amanda Lee in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 11:31pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE