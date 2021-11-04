Xi Jinping promised to uphold the role of international institutions. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to address concerns about trade practices as country seeks to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Xi tells fourth China International Import Expo that Beijing is willing to discuss issues such as the digital economy, subsidies and state-owned companies
- Concerns about these issues could scupper its bid to join the trade bloc, but one government adviser suggested there was room for manoeuvre
Topic | Xi Jinping
