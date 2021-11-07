Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to focus on the party’s achievements rather than views of its history, in a departure from previous historical resolutions. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping’s ‘historical resolution’: what is it and why is it important?
- The pivotal document is likely to look back at key events in party history, enshrine Xi’s role as leader, and set a course for the next few decades
- It is only the third since the Chinese Communist Party’s foundation 100 years ago, with previous resolutions delivered by Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping
